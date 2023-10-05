Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.07. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 84,224 shares changing hands.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,630,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 679,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 207,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.