Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.79. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 667,611 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,409,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 320,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

