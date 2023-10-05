Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.19

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 11458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.56.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,961,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

