Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 587573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stem by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 2.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 157,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 156.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

