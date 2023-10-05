Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 634,666 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 700,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 155.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

