JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.70

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 17102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

