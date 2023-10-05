Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 1365672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 221,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $37,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.