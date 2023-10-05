Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.02

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 56886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,075. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after buying an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

