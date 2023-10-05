Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of LOAN opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

