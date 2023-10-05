Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

