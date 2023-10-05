Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.
About Generation Income Properties
