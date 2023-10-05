Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.