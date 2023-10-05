Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,049 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 482.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 583,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

