Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 39,514 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 322,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,651,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4053 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

