Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $480,000 in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALCO. TheStreet raised Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $188.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 50.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

