Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,200 PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PFSweb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PFSweb by 51.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSW stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

