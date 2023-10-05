Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $610,000 in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,325,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $8,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:HSHP opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.