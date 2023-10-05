6,064 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after buying an additional 753,518,499 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,762,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.