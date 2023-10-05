Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 721 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 261.0% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $57,659.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 14,382 shares worth $963,395. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

