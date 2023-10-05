Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $760,000 Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,804 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MGIC. TheStreet cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.