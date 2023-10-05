Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 6,127 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.24% of AudioCodes worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after acquiring an additional 148,334 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $313.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About AudioCodes

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.