Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $960,000 in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Self Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Global Self Storage Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

