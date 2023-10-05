2,363 Shares in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Air T as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air T

Air T Profile

(Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.