cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

cbdMD Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 79.23% and a negative net margin of 81.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

About cbdMD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Stories

