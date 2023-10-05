cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
cbdMD Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $20.25.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 79.23% and a negative net margin of 81.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than cbdMD
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.