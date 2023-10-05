Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

