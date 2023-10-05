NU (NYSE:NU) Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.25. New Street Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NYSE NU opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NU has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 647.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after buying an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NU by 804.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after buying an additional 22,192,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

