XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. XPO has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after acquiring an additional 688,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

