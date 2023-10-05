Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

