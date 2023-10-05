First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,330.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,385.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 164.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

