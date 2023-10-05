Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lowered by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.