Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hess in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 22.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Hess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

