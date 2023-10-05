SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Cut to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SABS stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.82% and a negative return on equity of 110.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.