Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

In related news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

