Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $27.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

LUV stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

