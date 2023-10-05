NVIDIA Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $440.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.26. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

