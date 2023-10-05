BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $222.58 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

