Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

DOCU opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

