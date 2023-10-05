Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.