Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

