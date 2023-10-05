Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 29.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Big Lots by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

