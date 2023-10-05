Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Rises By 6.5%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Churchill Capital Corp V Trading Down 0.1 %
CCV stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 33.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.
