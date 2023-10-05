McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.67 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after buying an additional 152,184 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

