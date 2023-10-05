AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.34–$0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.34)-($0.28) EPS.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 869,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

