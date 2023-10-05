Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $217,894.06.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $223,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,000.00.

BRZE opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.99. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. Barclays raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

