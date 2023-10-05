Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 569,458 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

