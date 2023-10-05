BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
