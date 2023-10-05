BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,390.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

