Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NAZ opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

