Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXN opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

