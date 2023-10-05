Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JMM opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.