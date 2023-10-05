Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAN stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

