RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OPP opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 63.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 130,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

