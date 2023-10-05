RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OPP opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $9.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
